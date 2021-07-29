Howard Lee Goforth, 95, passed away July 20, 2021. He was born March 4, 1926, to the late Nial and Hazel Goforth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Barbara June Goforth; and grandson, John Thomas Self.
Survivors include his son, Henry Goforth of Houston; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Foster of Victoria; grandchildren, Mark Allen Foster and Dale Scott Foster; and great- grandchildren, Chyna Foster and Ashton Foster.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
Arrangements under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78333, 361-526-4334.