Woodsboro - Hubert Harris “Johnny” Johnson, 85, passed away in his home with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Woodsboro, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1935, to Almer and Lessie Johnson in Woodsboro, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson; sister, Katy Little; brother, Douglas Johnson and sister-in-law, Christine Johnson; son, Johnny Ray Johnson and daughter-in-law, Patti Richardson-Johnson; son, Robert Johnson and daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson; daughter, Bettina Ellison and son-in-law, William McGinnis; son, Jonathan Ellison and daughter-in-law, Tracey Ellison; daughter, Rebecca Adams and son-in-law, Steven Adams. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Bradley, Austin and Dylan Johnson, William and Amie Geistman, Kaitlyn Valderrama, Madeline McGinnis, Kendall and Klayton Adams and Nick and Tristan Ellison. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren.
Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Almer and Lessie Johnson; brother, Almer “Sonny” Johnson Jr; sister, Jenny Johnson; son, Larry Johnson; and brother-in-law, Harold Little.
He graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1954 and went on to enlist in the U.S. Army. After completing a tour of duty in Korea, he began working in the oil field: initially traveling abroad with Baker Packer and later, at Coastal States, where he retired.
In retirement, he and Barbara traveled and kept themselves busy working as work campers in Cody, Wyoming and Lake Powell in Paige, Arizona. After traveling, Hubert served his community by working in the prison and jail ministries, sharing the gospel and bringing hearts to God.
His family would like to give a special thank you to Harbor Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Funeral services for Hubert will be held at Woodsboro First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Hubert will be laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334.
