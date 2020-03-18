Isabel P. Friedrichs, 17, of Woodsboro, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
Miss Friedrichs was born May 31, 2002, in Corpus Christi to Melodie Merrill (Grumbles) and Gerald Henry Friedrichs Jr. She was a Christian and member of the Cowboy Fellowship Church of San Patricio. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was in 4-H, where she served on the County Council as President and President of the 4-H Blanconia Club. She was the Refugio County 4-H Ambassador and Healthy South Texas Ambassador.
Survivors include her parents, Melodie Friedrichs and Gerald Friedrichs Jr., both of Woodsboro; grandparents, Russell and Tonny Grumbles and Imogene Friedrichs; a brother, Jackson Henry Friedrichs of Woodsboro; and a sister, Hannah Rose Friedrichs of Woodsboro.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Speis, Ryan Williamson, Cason Grumbles, Trey Williamson, Carson White, Carson Polasek, Pancho Wallace and A.J. Waldrop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Refugio County Booster 4-H Club, 414B North Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.