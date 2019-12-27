Ivy Autry

Ivy Autry

 Getty Images

On Wednesday,  December 25, 2019, Ivy Autry, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at the age of 93.

Ivy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and  son, Mike.

She is survived by two sons, Fred and Gary; several grandchildren; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Moore Funeral Hom.e, Refugio, Texas.

Funeral service will be held Monday December 30, 2019, at  Moore  Funeral Home,  Refugio, Texas, at 10 a.m. with burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Woodsboro, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home,  402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.