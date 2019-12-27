On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Ivy Autry, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at the age of 93.
Ivy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and son, Mike.
She is survived by two sons, Fred and Gary; several grandchildren; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Moore Funeral Hom.e, Refugio, Texas.
Funeral service will be held Monday December 30, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas, at 10 a.m. with burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Woodsboro, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334
