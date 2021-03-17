J. R. Allen, 72, passed away March 14, 2021. He was born June 11, 1948, in Vivian, Louisiana to the late Guy and Carolyn Allen. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro where he was on the church council, also a member of the Lions Club for 15 plus years, Corpus Christi Bowling League, South Texas Trail Riders and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
J. R. was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Allen; brothers, Robert “Sonny” Reeves Allen and Charles Vincent Allen; survived by his son, Robert (Merica Porras) Allen of Woodsboro; daughter, Cindy D. (TJ) Henning of Refugio; brother, Guy V. (Linda) Allen Jr. of Shady Cove, Oregon; sister, Linda J. Barfield of Sugar Land; granddaughter, Sara L. Henning; and a good friend, Debbie Adams.
Pallbearers will be Gary Lamprecht, Morgan Lamprecht, Johnny Lamprecht, Greg Barfield, TJ Henning, Kevin Alford, Richard Cantu Jr., and Ramsey Cantu. Honorary pallbearers will be Will Alford, Justo Hernandez, Johnny Schlabach, Elmer Jacob, Harvey Dierschke, Mike Landsdown and Albin Kucera.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, at Moore Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, at Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peace Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.