Jack Ellsworth Barnhart passed away November 22, 2020. Jack was born October 27, 1930 to Grace “Sue” Barnhart and Carl “Barney” Barnhart.
He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons David Barnhart and wife Gretchen, Robert Barnhart and wife Sharlene, Steve Barnhart and wife Janna, and daughters Dodie Harber and husband Curt, and Lisa Lemkowitz and husband Frank, as well as 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Carl Barnhart Jr.
Jack worked in the auto business 48 years, with 30 of those years as the co-owner and franchised Chevrolet-Oldsmobile dealer in Refugio. Jack retired in January 2000. He served as the past president of South Texas Chevrolet Dealers Ad Group, past president of the Refugio County Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Refugio County Country Club and past President of the Williamson Senior Center.
Jack was a man of few words. He knew the value of hard work and was loyal to his hometown of Refugio. He loved his family and showed his love through his actions. The walls of his home were filled with pictures of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Patsy Resendez, Lisa Martinez, Gloria Hernandez, Mary Helen Hinijosa, Rosemary Guerrero and the staff at Mission Ridge in Refugio for the loving care they provided Jack over the past few years.
Jack always had a soft spot for animals and Pappy’s Animal Rescue was an organization he held close to his heart. In honor of Jack’s life Pappy’s Animal Rescue has created the Jack Barnhart and Peggy Barnhart Scholarship Fund with donations going to support a student wishing to pursue education in the veterinary field. Donations honoring Jack’s life can be sent to PO Box 237, Refugio, Texas 78377.
The family will gather privately to celebrate Jack’s life and legacy.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-3443
