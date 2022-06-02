Jack Marlin Burke, 4, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Buchanan Dam,Texas. The sadness we feel is beyond compare as we must announce Jack’s return to his heavenly home. Jack was born in Austin, Texas on August 16th, 2017 to Mark and Stacy Burke and raised in Buchanan Dam, Texas.
Jack is survived by his father, Mark Burke, his brothers Joseph and Matthew Burke, and his sisters Morgan and Sadee Burke. He will always be in the hearts of his father, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
To say Jack was full of life is to only tell half the story. Jack was fearless in his life adventures, yet cautious and curious about the people he met. His only fear was missing out on times he could spend with those he loved. Jack mostly enjoyed snuggling with his mother, being on the water and mowing with his father, riding the tractor with his Poppa, and being cared for by his Meme. His love of tractors and trucks was demonstrated in every inside room and outdoor space he occupied. He was a builder of all things, mechanically inclined, and destined to become an engineer. Jack could brighten any room with sheer exuberance, giving smiles away freely. He will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to know him.
Pallbearers are Stuart Barron, Alan Burke, Matthew Burke, Steve Durrett, Adam Russell, Tyler Russell, Jeremy Speis, Steven Speis, Chris Trevino, and Isaac Trevino.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday June 4, 2022 at Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio County. Fellowship with family will follow graveside services at Faith United Church, 405 Wood Avenue, Woodsboro, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334