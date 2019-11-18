James Edward Gilstrap, 82, of Woodsboro, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Mr. Gilstrap was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Breckenridge. He enjoyed fishing and served in the Army National Guard while in high school and in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959 on the USS Cushing. While stationed in Corpus Christi he married Delores Schubert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edman and Martha Gilstrap; and a brother, Donal Gilstrap.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years; daughters, Kathleen (Barry) Taylor, Gina Gilstrap and Melanie (Joe) Barnes; sons, William Gilstrap and John Gilstrap; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Moore Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7:15 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.