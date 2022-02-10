James Leonard Piland III, 71, of Woodsboro, TX, passed away on January 26th, 2022, at his home in Woodsboro, TX. Leonard was born in Cuero, TX to Dago and Maxine Piland on November 15, 1950. He graduated from Smiley High School in 1969.
He married Nancy Henneke on December 18, 1999, in Woodsboro, TX. He worked as a Ranch Foreman for F.B. Rooke and Sons until his retirement in 2015.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Peggy Howell (sister), AJ Repka (son), and Brooklynn Atwood (granddaughter).
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Piland, daughters Kristie Martinez (Ray), Stacey Piland (Anna), Amy Repka (William) and his son TJ Repka (Tina), his sister Peggy Barnett (Jack), grandchildren Jaslynn, Bryant, Lane, Toni, Kenzie, Maddie, Bentley, Hayden, Alexander and Kat.
A memorial service will be held on February 26th at 2 p.m. at the Lutheran church parish hall in Woodsboro TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home