James Leroy Perkins “Peanut” Elliott, 65, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Mr. Elliott was born May 9, 1954, to Dorothy M. Perkins and Willie Allen and was a 1972 graduate of Refugio High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973 and served until his retirement as a Master Sergeant. He married Deloras Wade in June of 1997.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Herman Perkins.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Mark Wade of Fort Worth and Terrell (Charde) Elliott of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, La Shawn Jones of El Campo and Cassandra Gideon of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Jake Perkins Jr. of Victoria; sisters, Janice Doss of Shiloh, Illinois, and Jane (Moses) Briscoe Sr. of Dickinson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 18, at the Marty Leonard Community Chapel in Fort Worth. Burial will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jim’s Funeral Home, Hurst.
