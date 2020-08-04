James Rogers Henry of Refugio earned his heavenly wings on August 1, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Longview to David Lamar Henry and Opal Rogers Henry on June 3, 1931.
His family lived in various areas of Louisiana and Texas before settling in Refugio in the early 1930’s. He spent the last 7 years of his life in Victoria, but his heart always remained in Refugio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Maxine Reilly of Refugio and Bobbie Sue Stockton of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
James graduated from Refugio High School in 1949 and was a member of the 1946 Bobcat Regional Championship team. He remained a loyal and devoted Bobcat fan for life. At many Bobcat games, his long arm could be seen sweeping the field after every Bobcat touchdown as he yelled, “No flags! No flags!” He wore his beloved orange and black whenever he could, until the very end.
Refugio is where he met his wife, Betty Lou (Penny) Genty. They were married on February 24, 1951 and raised four children at their home in Refugio: Phyllis Moore (Richard) of Galveston, Gary Henry and Tracey Gregorcyk (Hugh) of Refugio, and Nancy Henry of George West. James is survived by his wife, children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great -grandchildren.
James served the First United Methodist Church of Refugio in many capacities for over 60+ years and was a devoted and faithful member of the congregation. He could be seen volunteering countless hours taking care of the church grounds or helping his fellow parishioners in any way he could. He also volunteered much of his time to the upkeep of Oakwood Cemetery, where his parents are buried. He was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He served Refugio County as County Commissioner for 17 years and was named Refugio County Citizen of the Year in 1985. He also served as Chamber of Commerce President and on the Refugio County Hospital Board.
He owned and operated Mid-Coast Lease Service and co-owned H & S Flying Service in Refugio. He had a lifelong attachment to the oilfield and knew the industry well.
Of all the contributions James made in his life, his love of flying and being a part of the Boy Scouts of America were his passions. He was able to combine the two to bring inspiration and joy to many people, young and old, in Refugio County.
He flew as a business, as a performer and for the sheer love of it. He could be seen flying pipelines during the week and performing aerobatic stunts over Rooke Field on the weekends. He participated in many airshows across the state and made an annual trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the International Fly-Ins. He was also a member of the Commemorative Air Force. He and his son, Gary, built two aircraft that they used in business and for stunt flying: a Glastar aircraft and a Christian Eagle aerobatic biplane. During the time that he was still able to fly, many in Refugio County could attribute their first ride in a plane to James Henry. He would take anyone willing to go up with him for as many rides as they liked. It was the best excuse for him to be up in the air again. He also logged many hours as a flight instructor to those who were interested in learning to fly.
The Boy Scouts of America were blessed with the participation and love of scouting had by James. In the time he was involved in scouting he served as a Scout Master for 17 years and on the board of Troop 72 in Refugio for many more. He attended four Boy Scout Jamborees all over the country from Philmont, New Mexico to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. He was honored with the distinguished Silver Beaver Award and the Scoutmaster’s Key Award.
But, of all his accomplishments, what he was most proud of was his family. James cherished the time with all of his family. Family reunions and any excuse to get together is what he lived for. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He instilled the necessity to always do the right thing, to wait your turn and to help those in need. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a firm handshake. From teaching the grandchildren how to drive to flipping the perfect pancake, life lessons were always the core of every adventure with “Pa.” Magic tricks, coins being pulled from tiny ears, and spectacular July 4th fireworks displays were something to look forward to when he was in charge. He took delight in sharing simplicity and the complete wonderment of Mother Nature with his family and friends. His complete devotion to family and his community will forever be his legacy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio, TX 361-526-4334.
Condolences to the Henry Family. Growing up in Refugio, Gary and I were best friends living in the old Humble camp.out by the faurgrounds. I have great memories of "Mr Henry". He took me.on my first airplane ride from Rooke field and he was my scoutmaster for 3 years. A mentor and exceptional leader. I am fortunate to have had his influence in my youth.
