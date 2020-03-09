Janie Alma Mae Cheatham Avery, 79, formerly of Refugio, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mitchell Avery; and brothers, Elijah, Charlie, Wesley and Frankie Cheatham.
Survivors include her daughters, Alma (Anthony) Avery, Mary (Alphonsa) Lucas and Daisy Lewis, all of San Antonio; grandchildren, Denisha Lewis, JLyn Fields, Marcinell Lewis, Johnece Lewis, Eugene Williams and Myckael Gordon; sisters, Mary Lou Reeves and Willie Mae Haynes both of Augusta, Georgia; brothers, David (Diane) Cheatham of Thompson, Georgia, Mark Lee (Veronica) Cheatham and Warren Cheatham, both of Augusta, Georgia, Curtis (Jennifer) Cheatham of Port Tobacco, Maryland and Jimmy (Yolanda) Cheatham of Denver, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Moore Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
