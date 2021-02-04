Janie C. Perez, 90, passed away February 2, 2021. She was born March 8, 1930 to the late Isdro and Miquelh Cantu.
She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia (Rubert) Montalvo, Mary (Jimmy) Karstedt and Mickey (J.R.) Villarreal; seven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Mass will be held following the Rosary at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas, 78377, 361-526-4334.
