Jean Ann (McTighe) Jones, age 81, passed away peaceful surrounded by her children and other family members at Angel Bright Hospice in Corpus Christi on July 27, 2021 after a short illness.
She was born to John Patrick and Josie Belle (Casey) McTighe on October 24th, 1939 in Three Rivers Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survivors include her children: Sheila Cruz-Quintanilla & Julio of Corpus Christi, Texas, Dinah Smith & Hank of Elgin, Texas, David Glocar & Gen of The Woodlands, Texas, Ross Glocar of Refugio, Texas; Her Grandchildren: Heather Ramos & Jerry of Helotes, Texas, Allison Walker & Brian of Austin, Texas, Kasendra Cordero & Ruben of Tampa, Florida, Keitha Niemtschk of Elgin, Texas, Larry Gandy & Desire of Rosenberg,Texas, LeeAnn Guerrero & Lionel of Lytle,Texas, Raelyn Delgado & Josh of Lake Dallas, Texas, Chance Glocar of Sonora, Texas, Chelsea Brown & Kelby of Mason, Texas, Blaze Glocar of Corpus Christi, Texas, Ember Glocar of Refugio, Texas; and blessed with 24 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister Susan Goldman and Wesley of Three Rivers Texas.
Visitation was held on Friday, July 30,2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers, Texas
Funeral Service were held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers, Texas.
Paulbearers were: Christopher Cruce, Michael McTighe, Stephen Kolb, Roy Payne, Judge Rene Mascorro, Ruben Garcia, David Humphreys.
We would like to Thank the following people who were there to help our Mom when we could not: Sharon Lowrance, Pam Dreyer, Marie Rocha.
We would also like to give thanks to the followiing: Christus Spohn Hospital-Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, Mirador Skilled Nursing-Corpus Christi, Texas, Angel Bright Hospice-Corpus Christi, Texas.
Without their wonderful care and kindness, we would have not been able to make it through the last few weeks.