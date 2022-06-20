Jean Rooke Carter, of Beeville, Tx, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 88 after a long illness on June 9, 2022. She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Hoffman of McKinney, Texas, Dr. Campbell (Kari) Carter of Centerville, Ohio, and Scott (Susanne) Carter, of Woodsboro, Texas. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Lackner Rooke and Allen Driscoll Rooke, Sr. and her brother, Allen Driscoll Rooke, Jr.
Raised in Woodsboro, Jean excelled in academics, volleyball and basketball in high school. She attended SMU, majoring in english and graduating with honors. Jean loved to travel, read, and listen to folk music. She was also very artistic and enjoyed sketching, painting and creating beautiful stained glass pieces.
In the last years of her life, Jean lost the ability to recognize and communicate with others, but her family wants to remember the earlier and special times that they all shared. They pray that she is finally at peace. May her memory be for a blessing.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334.