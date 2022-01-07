Jeffrey Wayne Beck, 59, passed away January 4, 2022. He was born September 18,1962, in Refugio, Texas to the late Wayne and Patsy Beck. He is survived by his fiancé, Rhonda Brzozowske; son, Justin Beck of San Antonio; daughter, Hailey Cantu of Port Lavaca; sister, Charlotte Beck O’Brien; and 5 grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Justin Beck, Carter Airhart, George “Bubba” Pullin, James Kelley, Chris Heard, Phillip Heard. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
