Jerry Jon Brooks Jr., 44, of Refugio, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Mr. Brooks was born June 18, 1975.
Survivors include his parents, Dennis W. and Shirley Weatherly Reese of Bay City; a son, Ethan Reynolds of Bay City; and brothers, Calvin Reese of Dallas, and Charlie and David Reese, both of Bay City.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Moore Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
