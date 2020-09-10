Woodsboro - Jesus Maria Pena, 70, passed away September 8, 2020, born September 17, 1949 in Odem, to the late Andres Q. and Josephina G. Pena.
He was a farmer for over 20 years before retiring.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Pena; brother, Andres Pena Jr.; son, Kellie Pena; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia G. Pena.
He is survived by his sisters, Andrea Vasquez of Woodsboro and Rosa M. Pena of Austin; sons, Jesus F. Pena of Lockney, Louie Pena Sr. of San Antonio, Fabian Adan Ortiz and Jesus M. Pena both of Mirando City; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be no service.
