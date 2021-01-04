Jesus R. Garcia

Refugio - Jesus “Jesse” R. Garcia, 59, of Austin, Texas, went home to be with our Lord on December 31, 2020. Jesse, as he was fondly known by his family and friends, was born July 11, 1961 in Refugio, Texas, to Delfino and Juanita Garcia of Refugio.
Jesse was well known for being a fast runner in track during high school. He went on to attend Bee County College, Beeville, Texas, where he earned his degree in business management. Jesse was one of the most forgiving people we knew. He had a quick smile, a joke and knew no strangers. He loved music and sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He worked in sales the majority of his life.
Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Delfino. He is survived by his mother, Juanita; his brothers, Jose (Jo Ann) Garcia, Joel (Leticia) Garcia and Jaime Garcia; his sisters, Dora (Ricky) Encina and Dahlia (Russell) Smith; his son, Jesse Garcia II and daughter Jessica Garcia as well as step-daughters, Andrea Bee Sosa and Melissa Barrientes; and one grandson, Jesse Ill.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on January 9, 2021 at St. James Cemetery, Refugio, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-2096.
