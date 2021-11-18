Jimmie Dean Thorn, 86, passed away November 15, 2021. He was born September 6, 1935, in Rotan, Texas to Arthur and Mary Thorn. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid fisherman, a member of Church of Christ of Odem, he was a loving father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Thorn.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Judy Moreau (Pete); granddaughter, Amber Kuhns; great-grandchildren, Mason and Riley.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., with family present from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Church of Christ in Odem. Interment to follow at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221.