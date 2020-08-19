WOODSBORO - Jimmy Cantu, 44, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born December 18, 1975 in Victoria.
He is survived by his parents, Santiago and Juanita Cantu of Woodsboro; wife, Lidia Cantu of Corpus Christi; daughter, Sonya Alvarado of Corpus Christi; sister, Beatrice Cantu of Woodsboro; four grandchildren, Amelia, Derek, Daniel, Mia and Ava all of Corpus Christi.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, August 20, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, St. Bernard Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334
