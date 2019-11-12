Jimmy Dale Christian passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, to Wilma and Robert Christian.
Jimmy Dale will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, beautiful smile and blue eyes. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He fought a long hard fight for many years but now he is free from pain and flying with the angels in heaven. Jim loved fishing, hunting, building and flying remote control airplanes. But, most of all, he loved being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Christian; sister, Marsha Cain and mother-in-law, Joyce Cornwell.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Dee Christian; sons, Brandon Christian (April), Shannon Christian, Aaron Christian (Ashley); sister-in-law, Debbie (Denny) Brosius; brother in law, Wayne Cain; grandchildren, Bradley Dale Christian, Corbyn Wade Christian, Ashtyn Tye Christian, Madelynne Grace Christian, Jenna Anne Christian and Alana Leigh Christian.
A visitation will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 10 a.mm with a graveside to follow at The Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery in Portland, Texas.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221.
