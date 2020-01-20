Jimmy Lynn Wren Sr., 72, of Woodsboro, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Mr. Wren was born June 30, 1947, in Lubbock to O.W. and Virgie Wren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Johnnie Santaro, Jeraldine Maltalbano and Kay Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wren of Woodsboro; sons, John Lynn Wren of Corpus Christi, Jerry Lynn of Woodsboro and Jimmy Lynn Wren Jr. of Wimberly; a daughter, Nathasha (Ted) Thompson of Victoria; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
