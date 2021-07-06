Jimmy Ray Smith, 83, passed away July 3, 2021. He was born October 8, 1937, in Luling, to the late William and Geneva Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Smith; daughters, Lori Wiginton, Shari Gillespie and Jennifer Roach; sister, Janette Youngblood; six grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, July 5, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home. Services were held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10 a.m. Burial followed at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4431.