Joe Elder Olle passed away on Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 in Houston, TX.
He was the younger of twins born to Elder and Josephine Olle in Cuero, Texas in 1926.
Predeceased by his twin sister, Joyce (Cary), he is survived by his younger brother, Marvin (Lecy).
In 1947 Joe married Nema May Brock. They have a son, Dennis, who is married to Leslie.
A member of the “Greatest Generation”, Joe served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and was stationed in Okinawa. Following the war, he was employed by Humble Oil & Refining Co. (now Exxon Mobil) for 40 years. And he was a resident of Refugio, Texas for almost 70 years.
During his retirement years Joe spent many hours in his woodworking shop. He and Nema were members of Blanconia Baptist Church.
In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, he will be missed by his grandchildren; Scott (Lisa) and their two daughters, and Alexis (Matt) and their daughter and son; as well as his nieces and nephews; Alice, Karen, Bill, Douglas and Betsy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Moore Funeral Home, Refugio Texas, with a graveside service to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334
