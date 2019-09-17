Joe Luis Pena, 65, of Refugio, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Mr. Pena was born Oct. 8, 1953, in Beeville to Alejandro and Petra Campos Pena.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Lara Pena of Refugio; a son, Joshua Ray (Shelby) Pena of Refugio; brothers, Jesse Pena, Albelardo Pena and Gilbert Pena, all of Victoria, and Joe M. Pena of Woodsboro; sisters, Rose Mary Pena, Consuela Villerreal and Nina Perez, all of Victoria, and Christina Pena of Woodsboro; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Moore Funeral Home chapel in Refugio.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Kelley, Marcus Firova, Ray Firova, Ramsey Jaso, Joe Henry Cardova, Lloyd Cisneros Sr., Lloyd Cisneros Jr. and Justin Cisneros.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jaylon Mascorro, Chris Moya, Allen Valenzuela, Matt Mascorro, Austin Moya, Steve Castellano, George Castellano and Richard Pena
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
