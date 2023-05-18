John Albert Montalvo, 85, passed away May 12, 2023. He was born March 3, 1938 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Charlie and Santos Torres Montalvo.
He is survived by his daughter Miranda Montalvo of Refugio; sons Adalbert Montalvo of Woodsboro and John Dion Montalvo of Philadelphia; brothers Lambert Montalvo of California, Rubert Montalvo of Woodsboro and Humbert Montalvo of Woodsboro; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, May 19, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, St. Bernard Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. Refugio, Texas (361)526-4334.