John “Johnny” Marcus Elizondo went to be with the Lord August 21, 2021. Johnny was born January 5, 1950.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Magdalena Elizondo; and sister, Tillie Bowman of Ohio.
He is survived by wife Doris of 42 years; brother, Chano (Irma) Elizondo of San Antonio; sister, Terri (Pete) Perez of Refugio; sister, Mary (Herman) Cortez of Houston; and sister, Rachel Elizondo of Refugio; and many nieces and nephews.
After leaving the Navy in 1973, Johnny returned to Refugio and started his music career. He spent the next 30 plus years entertaining his fans at many San Antonio Fiesta celebrations, Jimenez Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, concerts and birthday celebrations. He will live in our hearts forever, and his music will always bring us joy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at A Little Britt of Heaven, 771 Commerce St. Refugio Texas, 2 pm until 4 pm. Burial to be held at a later date.