John Nathaniel Scott, 63, passed away August 2, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1956 in Refugio, Texas to the late James and Frankie King Scott.
He is survived by his son, John Scott; daughters, Siobhan Wilson and Elizabeth Bradey; brothers, Phillip King, Adley Scott, Sterling Scott, Sylvester Henderson; sisters, Laura Scott, Carol Perry, Helen Washington, Rhonda Scott and Lois Scott Cox; and 8 grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, Refugio Community Cemetery at 10 a.m.
