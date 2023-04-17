John Thomas Marsh, 94, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2023. After a long illness, he passed in peace. He was born in East Texas at Livingston, TX on September 25, 1928 and grew up at Leggett, TX, in Polk County.
He worked many various jobs while growing up, including saw mill and seismograph. He worked for United Gas Pipeline Company for 35 years doing many different jobs. He enjoyed carpentry and retirement.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Manton E. and Ruth McCormick Marsh; brothers Mark Marsh, Manton Eddie Marsh, Rogers Herndon Marsh, Stephen Bob Marsh, Judson Marsh, James Douglas Marsh and his sister June Suddarth.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Key Marsh; sons, John G. Marsh and Terry L. Marsh; brother, Laban Marsh of Houston TX; sisters, Polly Ruth Lapham of Humble, TX, Emily King of Beaumont, TX, and Loree Vernon of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Brandon Marsh and Krista (Marsh) Krietsch; great-grandchildren, Madison Krietsch, Hunter Krietsch, Kaylee Krietsch and Fisher Krietsch.
Graveside services are Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Oakwood Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.