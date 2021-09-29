John Tyler Repka, 22, passed away September14, 2021. Tyler was born on April 8, 1999 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Johnny and Kim. He was raised in Refugio, Texas where he attended school. He was a member of the Refugio Bobcat 2016 State Champion Football team and graduated from Refugio High School. Tyler continued his studies in Automotive and Diesel maintenance at Universal Technical School in Houston. Tyler had an unending love for Mustangs. He loved cruising with friends and family. Tyler also loved spending time at the river during family vacations. Tyler will always be our “little man” with a heart of gold filled with love. You couldn’t find a kinder, sweeter heart than Tyler’s. His smile was infectious and his laugh contagious. Tyler is loved by so many whose lives were blessed with his friendship and presence.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents Birdie Lindsey, Julius and Mary Joan Repka. Tyler is survived by his parents Johnny (Cathy James) Repka; Kim (James) Thompson; sister Katrina (Sheven Kekoolani) Repka; brother Michael (Coral Jones) Repka; step-sister Jordan Thompson; Maternal grandparents John Lindsey and Fern ( Danny) Boggess and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation and Rosary were held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass was held Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church followed by Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Refugio, Texas. Pallbearers were Michael Repka, Johnny Repka, Michael Moore, Len (Red) Brothers, Ryan Repka, Alex Burgos, Armonie Brown and Jonathan Woodard.
Arrangements were under direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377