John William Barnes died June 3, 2020, at home of natural causes. The visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home on Sunday, June 7th, at 2 PM at 402 S. Alamo in Refugio, Texas. The funeral will be at First United Methodist Church of Refugio on Monday, June 8th, at 2 PM where he was an active member. The service will be officiated by Rev. Harold Onwiler. Interment was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Refugio.
He was born January 21, 1924, in Beaumont, Texas to Ben H. and Laura L. Barnes, both deceased. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Orpah Jack Barnes and his stepson, George Travis Reeves Jr. George was deceased February 9, 2019. George’s family are his wife, Kathie Reeves; their son, Richard Reeves; and daughter, Sherri Leann Owens; their grandchildren, Cody Ray Thornton, Clayton Owens and Rayburn Reeves.
He graduated high school at Beaumont High School in 1941. He became an Eagle Scout in 1940. He joined the 30th Infantry Regiment Company F, 1st Platoon in 1942. He was wounded in action at Anzio Beach, Italy on February 22, 1944, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in October, 1945. He attended Lamar Technological College and North Texas State College. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering at Texas A&M in 1947 of the class of 1948. He was a staunch Aggie forever.
He married Orpah Jack Barclay (deceased) April 14, 1950. He was a stepfather to George Travis Reeves Jr. whom he raised. He had two daughters, Virginia Lee Barnes and Marilyn Ann Barnes. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years in Beaumont. He raised, hunted and trained Brittany Spaniels for hunting and dog shows.
Living heirs include his two daughters, Virginia Lee Pierce and Marilyn Ann Barnes and her son Matthew John Barnes. Great-nieces include Elizabeth King Hartley, Patricia King Brinker and Margaret King Moore. There are numerous great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He worked for Sun Oil Company in Beaumont for 21 years. He worked for Ashland Oil Company in Houston and retired as Senior Staff Geologist with Transco Oil Corporation in 1989. After retiring, he built a home which he called the Bar N Ranch in Refugio, Texas, where he lived his last years and days as a rancher. The Bar N Ranch had been in the family since the 1830s and was reclaimed from an old Spanish Land Grant.
