Johnny B. Ramirez, 87, passed away November 25, 2022. He was born on October 18, 1935 in Refugio, Texas.
He is survived by his brothers Jimmy C. Ramirez and Bobby (Nilda) Ramirez.
A rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, St. James Catholic Church – Refugio at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Cortines, Ignacio Montejano, Jr., Zack Haug, Leslie Haug, Rudy Capistran, Stewart Ruttan.
Services by Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334