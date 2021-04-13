Johnny Carl Anderson 79, a life-long resident of Woodsboro, Texas, died peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. He was born on March 5, 1942 to Johnny Wesley and Florence Freeman Anderson.
He was preceded in death by four brothers; Gene Wesley Anderson, Jimmy Ray Anderson, Bobby Charles Anderson and Billy Wayne Anderson.
Johnny leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Olia Anderson of Woodsboro and Becky Anderson of Corpus Christi, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Johnny always considered family his top priority. He was someone that you could go to for advice, life lessons, recommendations or just a shoulder to lean on. He enjoyed the silver screen and critiquing both classic as well as modern movies in his spare time, and shared that passion with his nieces and nephews. Johnny Anderson was kind, loving and a great role model. He will be greatly missed by many. We love you, rest in peace.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 13, at Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 14, at Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377.