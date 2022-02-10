Johnny Moya, 69, passed away February 8, 2022. He was born July 11, 1952, in Refugio, Texas.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert Moya and Arelia Orosco Moya; brothers Gilbert, Richard, Eloy and Freddy Moya.
He is survived by his wife Betty Moya and sister Rita Moya Barraza.
Pallbearers are Chris Barraza, Steve Barraza, John Barraza, Rudy Barraza, Russell Moya, Ashanti Brown, and Kelly Moya.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until time of Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, St James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo St. Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334