Joseph D. McGuill, 90, a lifelong rancher and businessman in Refugio and Goliad counties, passed from this life on June 29, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi on January 23, 1930 to Joseph Walter and Ellen Louise Barber McGuill. The youngest grandchild of William and Mary Lambert McGuill.
He married Margaret Emmert in 1955, and they raised 9 children. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church. He volunteered and served on numerous civic boards and held several public offices throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Daniel McGuill; and daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Roberts. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Margaret; sons ,Andrew (Tina) of Goliad, John (Linda) of Bryan, Peter (Stacy) of College Station, and Philip (Valarie) McGuill of Victoria; daughters, JoBeth (Joel) Whitlow of Refugio, Helen Sparks of Austin and Roselyn McGuill of Goliad;17 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 1-6:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home chapel, followed by a rosary at Mount Calvary Cemetery Cross at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio at 10 am.
Services are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
Dear Margaret and family,
My deepest sympathies for each of you. You are in my prayers. With love, Martha Stover Fleitas
My condolences to the family.
