Joseph Orion "Phil" Linney, Jr.

Joseph Orion “Phil” or “J.O.” Linney Jr., 88, of Refugio, died September 2, 2020, at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on September 9, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio.
The Catholic Rosary and vigil will follow at 7 p.m.
The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Refugio.
Surviving are his children, Anita “Twink” (John) Linney-Isaacson, of Dallas, Emerson (Kirie) Linney of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Virginia “Ginny” (Craig) Knoblock of Central City, Iowa; his six grandchildren, Alex, Katie and Avery Knoblock, Emerson, Joseph and John Linney.; his brother, Vincent “Bink” (Nan) Linney of Refugio; sister-in-law, Edwina (Eddy) O’Farrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Dr. Dallas Dalton of McAllen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sula Dawson Linney; sister, Anita-Marie Linney Dalton; brothers-in-law, Thomas Dawson and Dennis O’Farrell; and his parents, Joseph O. and Anita Sommer Linney. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and good friends in Fort Dodge and Refugio.
Phil was born July 1, 1932 on the Salt Creek Ranch in Refugio. He graduated from the Corpus Christi College-Academy in 1951. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. After serving as a flight engineer for C46 cargo planes, he was honorably discharged in 1954. While in San Antonio, he met and fell in love with Mary Sula Dawson. He and Mary Sula married in Iowa in 1957. They returned to Kingsville for three years where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A & I. Phil and Mary Sula moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa to raise their family and stayed for nearly 50 years. Phil taught keyboarding, accounting, and business courses for over 30 years at Fort Dodge Senior High School.
Phil was a devout Catholic, avid bicyclist and runner. He was a loving, supportive and dedicated husband, father, and brother. His highest priority was family. He sacrificed 35 years of Saturdays to work a part time job at Sears to save money for his children’s college education. He volunteered over the years for Habitat for Humanity and his church. His generous and giving nature will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Refuge Building Fund at 1008 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, or Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity in Fort Dodge, Iowa at 118 N 12th St, Fort Dodge, Iowa 50501.
The family would like to thank Phil’s friends and neighbors for encouraging him and showing him selfless love by many acts of kindness over the years.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.