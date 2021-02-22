Joyce Dawn Porterfield Baugh, 83, passed away peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas on February 20, 2021, surrounded by family. Joyce was born on August 24, 1937 in Gladewater, Texas to Tice and Janavee Porterfield.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, James Baugh Sr.; her parents; and brothers, Billy Mac Porterfield and Bobby Porterfield.
She is survived by her three children, James (Sharon) Baugh Jr., William (Patty) Baugh of Woodsboro, Texas and Janna (Steve) Barnhart of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, her crown jewels.
Joyce loved being called Grama by both friends and family. She was a homemaker, known for her amazing pies and delicious chicken fried steak dinners. She loved family holidays and spent a great amount of time decorating and preparing for each. Her favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her big smile and contagious laughter.
Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio beginning Wednesday, February 24 at 2 p.m. through noon on Thursday, February 25.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, February 25, at 1 p.m. at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas where she will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.