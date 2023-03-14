Joyce Jannice Langston Knox went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9, 2023. Joyce was laid to rest with the love of her life James on March 17, 2023. She was born on December 24, 1930 to Elmer Langston and Helen Jannice Johns in Electra, Texas. She attended Electra High School then Texas Christian University where she met a tall handsome basketball player James Knox who would become her constant companion for the next 70 years. She said, “he never knew what hit him!” The Knox’s settled in Refugio, Texas and Joyce was the number one fan of Refugio sports (out of necessity). She worked at Quintana Oil Corporation for 42 years and kept everyone in line in true Joyce fashion. She was once told by her grand-daughter that she was bossy and no-one dared dispute. James would frequently say, “you can take the girl out of the oil field but you can’t take the oil field out of the girl.” She had a quick wit and the love and respect from all she encountered. Truly Joyce was the matriarch of the family, a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother and the best mother-in-law ever.
Along with her loving husband James, she is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Helen Langston. Surviving Joyce are her loving sons and daughters-in law Gary Dean (Vickie) and Randy Lee (Carolyn) all of Cuero, grandchildren who absolutely adored her including Cody Knox, Chesley Miller (Dallas), Brandon Knox (Britny), Courtney Knox, Samuel McCutcheon (Christine) and Morgan McCutcheon, and her precious great grandchildren Ford Miller, Baylen Knox, Beau Knox, Brynn Knox and Taylor McCutcheon.
Her family is very appreciative of her compassionate caregivers including the nurses in the ICU and on 5-South at Citizens Medical Center and special care given by Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center. The family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Joyce’s granddaughter Morgan McCutcheon for being her angel here on earth.
A funeral service will be Friday, March 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Cody Knox, Brandon Knox, Samuel McCutcheon, Dallas Miller, Ronnie Knox and Mark Richardson. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters Chesley Miller, Courtney Knox, and Morgan McCutcheon, great granddaughter Brynn Knox, great grandsons Ford Miller, Beau Knox and Taylor McCutcheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center or First United Methodist Church where Joyce loved her “job” at Twice Blessed.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com