Juan Jose Rosas, 96 years old, of Refugio, Texas, passed away on September 28 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Pasaje, Durango to Bacilio Rosas and Maria de la Luz Lozano on December 30, 1924. He married Luz López Cuevas on June 10, 1953, in El Salto Pueblo Nuevo Durango México.
At a very young age he left his home and came to work for Thomas O’Connor in Goliad, Texas and Roger Williams in Tivoli, Texas. He later worked for Coastline Construction for 17 years until the oil business bottomed out in the early 80s. He then went to work for Copano Cattle Company where he lived on the Melon Creek Ranch in Refugio County, Texas until he retired, as a ranch hand. He never could stay idle so he worked for D. H. Braman Jr. Ranches well into his late 70s. He loved the cowboy way of life, but was not afraid to do any other kind of manual labor. He loved to garden and grow vegetables, play cards, read, play dominoes, watch wrestling and the Wheel of Fortune, and sit outside and enjoy the day.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Bacilio and Luz Rosas; three brothers, Willibaldo Gallegos, Amador Gallegos, Daniel Gallegos; sister, Luz Rosas Salas; and sister, Maria Luisa Gonzalez Lozano.
Survivors include his wife, Luz Rosas; daughter, Lucia and husband Demetrio Salinas of Kerrville, TX; son, Martin Rosas of Victoria, TX; son, Hugo Rosas and wife Denise of Refugio, TX; grandchildren, Christopher Ramirez, Megan Rosas, Hunter Lawyer, Michelle Rosas, Johnathan Rosas, Demi Rosas, Mikaila Rosas, Tera Rosas, Timothy Rosas; great-grandchildren, Jordan Hurbano and Gabriela Ramirez.
The family had a private viewing on September 30 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
His body will be entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels for cremation in Kerrville, Texas.
A rosary and mass will be recited November 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, Texas. Rosary will start at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass immediately after.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who cared for him in his final months; his neighbors, Mr. Noe Pedroza, Ernest & Fanny Contreras and Mr. & Mrs. Lonnie Porras Jr, Refugio County Rural Health Clinic, Dr. Philip Scherrer and LVN Bernice Garza, Meals on Wheels, Kindred Home Health Services, Refugio County Memorial Hospital, Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Citizens Hospital in Victoria, Texas, Peterson Hospice and Riverhills Health and Rehab.