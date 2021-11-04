On August 26, 2021, Juan Josh Salcines entered this world. On October 31, 2021, Juan traded in his superman cape for angel wings to begin his journey to heaven. While Juan’s time with us was short, he was loved. For two months, Juan fought every day and managed to make many friends along the way. His feistiness and energy made him a popular baby in the NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital.
Juan leaves behind his loving parents, Lindsay and Jake Salcines; fur sister, Bailey; grandparents, Juan and Ida Ramirez and Juan and Pam Salcines, and many amazing cousins, aunts and uncles.
A special thanks goes out to the staff at Texas Children’s Hospital who fought every day to make sure Juan was taken care of.
Visitation services will be held Friday, November 5, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. Funeral services will be held in Refugio at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6. Burial will follow at Ramirez Ranch.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Ronald McDonald House. This organization enabled our family to be able to spend as much time as possible with Juan.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-2096