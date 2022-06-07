Juanita Hernandez Soliz, 96, passed away June 4, 2022. She was born February 8, 1926, in Winter, Texas to the late Rito and Seferina Hernandez. Juanita was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, TX. She was employed by the Braman family for many years as a head cook. Her enjoyment in life was family, reading the Bible, fishing and cooking.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Amadeo Soliz, and daughter Elodia Lares.
Survivors include daughter, Rosie (spouse Johnny) Gonzales of Refugio, TX; son, Raymond (spouse Patty) Soliz of Lake Jackson, TX; grandchildren, James Gonzales (spouse William Anderson), Rene (spouse Kimberly) Gonzales, Raymond (spouse Maria) Soliz Jr., Daryl (spouse Wendy) Soliz, Christopher (spouse Lydia) Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Ashley Gonzales, JR Gonzales, James Pena, Ryan Gonzales, DJ Soliz, Sebastian Soliz, Coby Soliz, Mercedez Soliz and Araceli Gonzales and great-great grandkids, Kaygen Lewis and Ashlynn Lewis.
Pallbearers will be James Gonzales, Rene Gonzales, Raymond Soliz, Jr., Daryl Soliz, Christopher Gonzales and Oscar Lerma.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. followed be a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Refugio, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334