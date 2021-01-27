Juanita “Janie” Rodriguez passed away on January 23, 2021 at 76 years old. She was born in Goliad on November 28, 1944 to Pete & Mary Rodriguez. She was married to Mike Serrata for 37 years.
Janie is survived by her brothers Carmel (Terry) Rodriguez of San Marcos and Pedro Rodriguez Jr. of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Roy.
Janie attended school in Refugio. She was employed by K-Mart for 25 years before she retired. Janie was also known as “Nana” to Adalyn and Sydney.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m.
A mass will be celebrated Friday, January 29, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Patrick Cisneros, James Patrick Perez, Lionel Porras Sr., Lionel Porras Jr., Christian Rodriguez and David Sanchez. Honorary Pallbearers are Carmel Rodriguez and Pete Rodriguez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
