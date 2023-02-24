Juanita Mae Meissner, 84, passed away February 22, 2023. She was born September 9, 1938 in Refugio, Texas to the late Dick and Mary Dowling.
She is survived by her sons Douglas Scott Meissner and David Guy Meissner; brother Dennis Dowling and sister Alice Spies. Juanita had two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Roger Spies, Steve Spies, Gary Hackney, Jeremy Spies, Collin Delgado and Noah Delgado.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Moore Funeral Home Chapel, starting at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.