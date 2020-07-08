Juanita Medina, 83, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born January 7, 1937 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Juan Jose and Juanita Garcia Huerta.
She is survived by her sons, Santos Medina, Jesse Medina and Johnny Medina all of Refugio,Texas; daughters, Sylvia Galvan of Refugio and Toni Medina of Arkansas; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Andrew Barrientes, Alex Medina, Matt Galvan, Jonathan Medina and Brian Medina; and son-in-law, Pedro Diaz.
A rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, Holy Cross Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334
