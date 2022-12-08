Julie Marie Repka was born April 11, 1955 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Julius and Mary Joan Repka. She spent her childhood in Refugio, Texas where she attended grade school at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, then attended Refugio High School. Julie was very involved in high school activities such as pep squad, drama club, volleyball and FHA. She was a member of the 1972-1973 Refugio High School 2A Volleyball State Champion Team. Julie graduated from RHS in 1973. She later continued her education at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas and pursued her career in nursing as an LVN. She worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and Edgewater Nursing Home, both in Kerrville. In late 2005, Julie moved her best friend and twin sister, Joanie, with her from Houston to her home in Kerrville where Julie cared for Joanie until she left to be with Jesus in March of 2006. Joanie’s death inspired Julie to become a hospice nurse. Julie became a travel nurse for a short period of time until moving to Corpus Christi where she quickly found her place in hospice care. She cared deeply for her patients and their loved ones. She often received thank you cards and letters from family members of her patients. Julie worked for Angel Bright and Legacy Home Health Care in the hospice field before her battle with rheumatoid arthritis affected her ability to move and care for her patients. After reluctantly retiring from nursing, Julie never lost her passion to help anyone she was able to. She still cared for family and close friends that had loved ones that were in need of end-of-life care or were seriously hurt. When not caring for patients, Julie spent time cooking and baking for her friends, family and neighbors. Her love for cooking and baking was always a reward to her by the smiles she put on faces of those enjoying her amazing food.
Above all, Julie was a devoted mother to her two sons, David and Scott. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren, Madison and Nolan; and great grandchildren, Sage and Connor. Julie moved to Bastrop in late 2017 where she was able to spend more time with her grandson, Nolan.
Julie also enjoyed Contemporary Christian Music, especially Chris Tomlin. Her love for Jesus was unwavering. Her heart had peace with God and she never failed to sing and praise His goodness.
Julie joined Jesus in heaven on November 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Moore’s Funeral Home on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Mary Joan Repka; her twin sister, Joanie Marie Repka Smith; infant sister Julie Ann Repka; and nephews AJ Repka and Tyler Repka.
Julie is survived by her sons, David Repka (Megan) of West Point and Scott Repka (Shannon) of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Madison Repka of Kerrville and Nolan Repka of West Point; great grandsons Sage and Connor; sister Laurie Heard (David) of Bayside; seven brothers Pete Repka (Sandy), Timmy Repka, Tommy Repka, Johnny Repka, and James Repka all of Refugio, Joey Repka (Angie) of Portland and Cliff Repka (Ana) of Magnolia; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Julie was a very gracious and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.