Karen Sue Doss Piland, 70, passed away May 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born April 6, 1951, to Philip and Ida Doss in Corpus Christi. She graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School in 1969. After graduation she attended Texas State, formerly Southwest Texas University, in San Marco graduating with a degree in education.
She began her teaching career in 1973 in Devine. In 1977, she came to Woodsboro ISD and taught there until her retirement in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Kenneth Day Doss. She is survived by her children, Kristie (Ray) Martinez, Stacey (Anna) Piland and Rodney (Maria) Mattingly; and her precious grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything.
Services will be held Saturday May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodsboro. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78333, 361-526-4334.