Kathleen Marie Grasham, 74, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946 in McAlester, Oklahoma to the late Robert Thomas Sullivan and Margarita Mueller.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Glen Grasham of Woodsboro; daughters, Megan (Lawrence Hamilton) Grasham of Woodsboro and Eryn (Stacey) Allen of Woodsboro; son, Glen (Alison) Grasham of Woodsboro; brother, Tim (Mary) Sullivan of Woodstock, Georgia; sister, Christina (Bo) Malins of San Antonio; grandchildren, Jaime, Brandon, Kacey, Micah and Miesha.
A memorial Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
