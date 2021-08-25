Kenneth Bernard Bland, 84, of Refugio, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on December 8, 1936, in Placedo. Kenneth spent most of his life in Refugio and had worked as a laborer and a ranch hand.
Some of his hobbies included fishing and working outdoors. He loved a well-kept yard and maintained his own yard until his health failed. Kenneth was a Baptist. He united with the St. Luke Baptist Church of Refugio in 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Dorothy Bland; daughter, Angel Bland-Hazley; six sisters, three brothers and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Raye Bland of Refugio; sons, Dwayne Demetius Bland of Washington and Kenneth Bernard Bland of Refugio; daughters, Tiffany Billups-Cruz of Houston and Denise Randle of Refugio; brothers, Gene A. Bland and Eddie Bland, both of Refugio and William Bland of Austin; sisters, Patsy Robinson of Refugio, Peaches Kelley of Canyon Lake, Vernice Scott of Austin and Ruth Jones of Manor and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, the Barber family of Refugio.
Visitationwill be held Monday, August 30, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.