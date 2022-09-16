Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
Ronald served in the US. Army. Ronald was a devout member of First Baptist Church Woodsboro, and served as Deacon.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, sons Kenneth Ron Hicks and Kenyon Don Hicks, and granddaughter Sara Beth Schubert.
Ronald is survived by daughter Leann Schubert (Bubba) of Woodsboro, Texas, grandson Brett Schubert (Cheyenne), and great-grandson Maverick of College Station, Texas.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 3:00 p.m.